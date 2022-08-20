NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,779 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 1.07% of Nordson worth $141,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NDSN traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.30. 191,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,547. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.