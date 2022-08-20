NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.