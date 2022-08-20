NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.20% of American Water Works worth $58,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $157.81. 619,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,763. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.