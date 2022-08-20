NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $123.10 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $123,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.21. The company had a trading volume of 598,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,877. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

