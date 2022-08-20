NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $44.55 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,193,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $170.79. 1,240,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

