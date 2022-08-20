NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $79.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,069 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $354.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.21. The company has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

