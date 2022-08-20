NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises 0.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $171,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $100.56. 651,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,697. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

