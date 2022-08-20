NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,695 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.24% of ANSYS worth $66,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS traded down $8.26 on Friday, reaching $271.62. The company had a trading volume of 304,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,087. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.62 and its 200 day moving average is $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

