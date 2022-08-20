Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nordson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 0.8 %

Nordson stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day moving average of $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nordson by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 61.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.