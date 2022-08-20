Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.