Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.03.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
