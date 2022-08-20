NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Financial Review

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 2 1 0 2.33 Datadog 0 6 15 0 2.71

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $152.30, indicating a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 4.81 $836.00 million $1.43 16.46 Datadog $1.03 billion 32.52 -$20.75 million $0.01 10,583.58

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 30.35% -565.66% 15.24% Datadog 0.48% 2.24% 0.99%

Summary

Datadog beats NortonLifeLock on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, cloud security, developer-focused observability, and incident management, as well as a range of shared features, such as dashboards, analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

