Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.61 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33). 40,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 347,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.34).

Novacyt Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £77.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Get Novacyt alerts:

Insider Transactions at Novacyt

In related news, insider James Wakefield bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($9,896.09).

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.