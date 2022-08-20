Nxt (NXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,554.00

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $81,554.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022731 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015479 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002579 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Profile
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
