Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 227 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.07. 1,868,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,670. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.96.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

