Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 601 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $321.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

