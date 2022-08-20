Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.