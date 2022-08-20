Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Visa Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
