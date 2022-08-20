Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. 19,485,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

