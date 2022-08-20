Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 31,425,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187,024. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

