Ocean Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.16 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

