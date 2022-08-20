ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $31.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an initiates rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80. ON has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ON by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ON by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

