ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $31.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ON to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. ON has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $55.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ON by 31.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in ON by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 611.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 398,933 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.