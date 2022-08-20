ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $341,250.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $75.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

