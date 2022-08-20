OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

