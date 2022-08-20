OpenDAO (SOS) Reaches Market Cap of $28.64 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and $1.34 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100884 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.