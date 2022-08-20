ORAO Network (ORAO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,721.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $158,658.23 and $22,721.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00777159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ORAO Network Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
