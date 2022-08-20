Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

OFIX stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More

