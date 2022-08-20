OST Hits Market Cap of $383,634.95 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. OST has a market cap of $383,634.95 and approximately $21,100.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00101988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032441 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

