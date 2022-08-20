Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 127,181 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,181 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000. BHP Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,718,000. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

