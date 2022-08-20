Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 127,181 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,181 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000. BHP Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,718,000. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
