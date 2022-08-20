Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.11 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up about 0.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCDX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

