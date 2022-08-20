Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 7,164.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Solid Power

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $275,240.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $91,322.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,435,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.