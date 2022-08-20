Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 5.2%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.44. 19,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,656,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Overstock.com Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $16,395,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

