Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $322.21

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.21 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.16). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.16), with a volume of 103,192 shares traded.
Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £413.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Andrew Impey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($40,599.32).
Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.