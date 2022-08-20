Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $322.21

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.21 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.16). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.16), with a volume of 103,192 shares traded.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £413.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.04.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Impey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($40,599.32).

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.