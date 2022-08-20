Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $513.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.98 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

