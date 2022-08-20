Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.59 billion-$14.59 billion.
Pan Pacific International Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of DQJCY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.92.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
