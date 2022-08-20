PancakeSwap Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00017707 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $614.53 million and approximately $40.64 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003725 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00107754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00032577 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 323,051,305 coins and its circulating supply is 163,836,855 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

