Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $588.55. The company had a trading volume of 851,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

