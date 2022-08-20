Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 199,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. 6,078,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

