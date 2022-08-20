Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 120,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,373. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

