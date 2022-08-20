Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.65. 27,416,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,387,806. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

