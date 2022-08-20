Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 23.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.90. The stock had a trading volume of 278,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,109. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

