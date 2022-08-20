Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,283. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average is $197.01.

