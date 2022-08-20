Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 95.4% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $1,651.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,378,350 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

