Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

