Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,628. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

