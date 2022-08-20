PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 9.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.45% of PayPal worth $608,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

