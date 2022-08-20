PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -517.48 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,197.80%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

About PCTEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.