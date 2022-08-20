PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTI opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -517.48 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,197.80%.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
