peachfolio Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $363,812.79 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. peachfolio has a total market capitalization of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
Buying and Selling peachfolio
