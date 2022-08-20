Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Financial Analysis

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22 JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $733.04 million 3.45 -$184.86 million ($1.48) -12.99 JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 4.25 -$79.26 million $0.57 41.37

JBG SMITH Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -12.03% -4.35% -2.19% JBG SMITH Properties 10.88% 2.31% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

