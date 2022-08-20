Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Down 4.5%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,053.33.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

About Pennon Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.6003 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

