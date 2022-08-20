Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Tops One Day Volume of $12.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $334,826.26 and $12.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $23.92 or 0.00114192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,943.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00126007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00102035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

